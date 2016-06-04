Boxer Jerry Quarry does amazing Muhammad Ali impersonation (VIDEO)

Jerry Quarry, former American heavyweight top ten contender and Muhammad Ali opponent, shows some skills... outside the ring.

The enigmatic Quarry, rated RING Magazine's most popular fighter in the sport from 1968–1971, performs a pretty good imitation of 'The Greatest' at a sports event with commentator Brent Musburger, circa 1980.



Did Quarry have another calling in addition to boxing?



As a fighter, Quarry, small for a heavyweight even in the 1970s, was an exciting and solid counter-puncher with fine speed and agility, and decent punching power.



During his career, Jerry Quarry (53-9-4, 32 KO) fought and lost to the likes of Muhammad Ali (twice), Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Ken Norton and George Chuvalo but defeated standouts Floyd Patterson, Earnie Shavers, Randy Neumann (now a referee), Ron Lyle, Buster Mathis and Mac Foster.



Some insist he would have been a champion in another era.



In his late 40s, Quarry showed signs of pugilistic dementia which grew progressively worse over time.



Quarry died of pneumonia in 1999 at the age of 53.