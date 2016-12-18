Garcia vs Thurman: Amir Khan wants winner

Recently, Brendan Taylor of Tru School Sports caught up with former champion Amir Khan.

The Brit insists he he hopes to be back in the ring in April. Of course, if Khan has his way, that bout would be a prepper for a superfight later in the year.



"I want the winner of Garcia vs Thurman. That's what I want and I think I can get it."



The fight Khan referenced will take place March 4.



Will we see Keith Thurman or Danny Garcia against Amir Khan in September or October? And does Khan have any ill-effects from his brutal knockout loss to then WBC middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in May?



Amir Khan is still a draw, and a mainstream athlete in the United Kingdom and United States. An impressive win in April against a top contender might propel Khan into a showdown with the winner of Garcia vs Thurman in Fall 2017.



Of the two possible bouts, Garcia vs Khan 2 would be the bigger. In their first match in 2012, Khan sliced and diced Garcia for 2 1/2 rounds before he was pulverized by a massive Garcia left. Khan would rise and attempt to vailiantly fight back before getting hurt again, forcing the referee to stop the bout.



Since then, the fighters have become rivals.