Golovkin vs Jacobs undercard to feature world's best cruiserweight?

Many, including RING Magazine, are already heralding him as the world's best cruiseweight despite his having only 11 pro fights.
WBO cruiserweight world champion Alexander Usyk (11-0, 10 KOs) of Ukraine returns on Gennady Golovkin vs Danny Jacobs undercard on March 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Last weekend, Usyk stopped Thabiso Mchunu (17-3, 11 KOs), making his first title defense on HBO via the Bernard Hopkins vs Joe Smith Jr undercard.
So why is Usyk rated so highly? After all, he has only 11 pro fights.
For starters, he soundly defeated then unbeaten Krzysztof Głowacki (then 26-0, 16 KOs) to win his WBO Cruiserweight champion on September 17. Głowacki, of course, was fresh off a knockout win over long-reigning champ Marco Huck.
And second, he was a gold medalist in the heavyweight division at the 2012 Olympics and boasts a strong amateur pedigree.
A southpaw, Usyk has 10 knockouts in 11 bouts and appears to be the creme de la creme of the division.
Written by Lee Cleveland at Dec 20, 2016 - 09:10PM ET
