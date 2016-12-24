Sadam Ali: Bouncing off the canvas

Sadam Ali, a lifelong resident of the Bedford Stuyvascent section of Brooklyn was born of Yemeni immigrant parents and became WBO International 147lb champion.

The 28-year-old welterweight started boxing as an 8 year old, with stints of training at The Bed Stuy Gym, Gleason's. He would eventually represent the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics before he turned professional in 2008.



His overall amateur record was 89-19, including a win over current 140lb champion Terrance Crawford.



He's also a two time NYC Golden Glove Champion, National Golden Gloves Champion, Junior Olympic Champion and was a Bronze medal winner in the International Amateur Games in his respective weight class.



An orthodox fighter with exceptional footwork and lightening quick hands, Sadam became the first American Olympic Boxing participant of Arabic descent, and boasts a professional record of 23-1 (13).



Signed by Golden Boy in 2013, Sadam scored the biggest win of his career with a knockout of Argentinian Carlos Abrigu to capture his title. High hopes were lauded for the American Boxer with 22 straight wins since his pro debut.



It is, to date, the greatest moment in his career.



Sub sequentially, he lost in his first attempt for a major world title when he was knocked out in the 9th round by Jessie Vargas. It was a close, tough battle up until the 8th round when Ali got knocked down twice. The latter was ahead on the scorecards at that point.



Following the Vargas fight, he appeared to bounce back admirably with a UD over Saul Corral this past September.



Where does that leave the former Olympian at this point? What about a fight in Dubai against the popular Amir Khan? And Ali vs Devon Alexander would be a match-up of two polished boxers.



Let's hope to see this dynamo in the ring soon to ply his trade in a very competitive division.