Golovkin vs Jacobs odds: A bit over the top?

Gennady Golovkin is a great fighter but how deserving is he?

As of December 25, Bovada has the unified middleweight champion as the (-800) betting favorite over belt-holder Daniel Jacobs, the (+500) underdog.



Golovkin and Jacobs will face each other March 18 on HBO PPV.



“That’s pretty bad, right?,” Jacobs said of the odds during a recent interview session with reporters, as reported by BoxingScene.com.



“So the more, the merrier.”



Should Golovkin be the 8 to 1 favorite?



At 29, Jacobs is 32-1 with 29 KOs - Not exactly modest numbers. And keep in mind, this is the same fella who stopped Peter Quillin in the opening stanza.



There's no doubt Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) should be the strong favorite. He's steamrolled the competition and has yet to allow an opponent to test him. Even Jacobs acknowledged Golovkin's dominance.



"... A guy like Triple-G, who’s been knocking out all these guys, it’s expected. I was expecting to be, obviously, the underdog. I didn’t know how far in debt I was gonna be the underdog."



"His last couple of fights, he’s been looking spectacular."

While Danny Jacobs might be the best fighter Golovkin will have faced to date, the former seems weary of Golovkin's power and doesn't appear overly confident. In fact, he plans to use his heavy underdog status as motivation.

Will Jacobs go into the ring with a proverbial 'chip on his shoulder?' Will he catch Golovkin cold the same way he surprised Quillin early.

Jacobs isn't talking trash and is entering this bout with seemingly nothing to lose. But don't be tricked into thinking Danny is under-confident or sees himself as a 'lamb heading to the slaughter.'



He's 32-1 with 29 knockouts and, rest-assured, may have a surprise or two waiting.



Is 8 to 1 a bit over the top?