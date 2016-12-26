Anthony Joshua: Even Shannon Briggs is a believer

On April 29th, former long-reigning lineal heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko faces young, undefeated IBF Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua in a title unification bout.

Joshua, of course, may be the hottest fighter in boxing, and seems to have the potential to become one of the division's most dominant fighters in years.



Brendan Taylor of Tru School Sports recently caught up with former belt-holder Shannon Briggs to discuss the future of the heavyweight division and get his feedback on the hard-punching Brit.

"I like Anthony Joshua a lot. I think he's the future of the sport. He's the future of the sport ..... as long as [promoter Eddie Hearn] keeps him away from the champ," stated the colorful Briggs who, of course, was hinting Joshua should stay clear of him.

Briggs added he was very impressed with Joshua’s dominant knockout win over Charles Martin early this year.

"I was like 'wow,' it blew me away!"

"You're the man champ. Stay doing what you're doing."



Is Anthony Joshua boxing's next great heavyweight champion?

While Joshua intrigues, Briggs is perhaps the most interesting heavyweight in boxing. After all, how many of today's heavyweights can say they have shared the ring with the likes of George Foreman, Lennox Lewis, Frans Botha and Vitali Klitschko?



The bombastic Briggs doesn't compliment easily so his comments about Joshua are noteworthy to say the least.