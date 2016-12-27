Joseph Parker: Next fight against Fury?

According to Gareth Davies of The Telegraph, newly-crowned WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (22-0-18KO) will likely face Fury next in the former's first title defense in April.

Hughie Fury (20-10 KO), that is.



Parker, of course, is fresh off a majority decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr on December 10 and is being touted as one of the heavyweight young lions along with Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury (Hghie's cousin) and Deontay Wilder.



And let's call Luis Ortiz, 37, "medium young."



Combine that list with already-established veterans like Wladimir Klitschko, David Haye, Alexander Povetkin, Shannon Briggs and Kubrat Pulev, and most fans will understand why the heavyweight division might be the hottest in boxing.



Although undefeated, Hughie Fury hasn't received the level of buzz as the aforementioned names. An upset, however, over Parker would undoubtedly raise his stock, especially considering his already-famous, very flambouyant cousin, Tyson Fury, a former champion.



At just 22, the younger, 6′6″/198cm Fury has yet to be tested by anyone of merit so Joseph Parker would be a big step up.

So why is Fury likely getting a shot next?

David Haye, the WBO's No.1 contender, will fight Tony Bellew next spring while Wladimir Klitschko, the organization's No. 3 contender, will fight IBF Champion Anthony Joshua for the WBA/IBF titles in April.



Hughie Fury is the No.2 contender, and is apparently ready and available.



WBO Heavyweight Rankings - Dec 2016

CHAMPION - Joseph Parker

1. David Haye UK

2. Hughie Fury (Int-Cont) UK

3. Wladimir Klitschko UKR

4. Jarrell Miller (NABO) USA

5. Andy Ruiz USA

6. David Price UK