Written by Lee Cleveland at Dec 27, 2016 - 06:35PM ET
Julio Cesar Chavez Sr accidentally KOs Sinaloa mayor? (Video)

The great Julio Cesar Chavez (107-6-2, 86 KOs), 54, stepped in the ring once again last night.

His opponent was Jose Manuel “Chenel” Valenzuela, the mayor of Angostura, Sinaloa, Mexico and the match was an exhibition to raise money for local services.

Chavez appears to hold back during most of the fight but his restraint wasn't enough.

In Round 3, Chavez unleashed his famous left hook to the body and the mayor fell like a ton of bricks.

Was it an accident?

Perhaps getting in the ring with Chavez will secure his re-election?

Last April, it was rumored Chavez would face fight legend Roberto Duran (103-16, 70 KOs) in an exhibition on the Terence Crawford vs Viktor Postol undercard, July 23, 2016. The fight never materialized.

