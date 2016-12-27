Haye vs Bellew prediction: "David will quit"

Heavyweight boxing phenom David Haye faces Tony Bellew on March 4th in London, and there's a lot of bad blood between the British countrymen.

In fact, Haye and Bellew had to be physically parted during their pre-fight press conference at the Anthony Joshua v Eric Molina event earlier this month.



Is Pretty Ricky Colan ....er... Tony Bellew ready for a heavyweight as skilled, experienced and powerful as David Haye?

"What I will tell you is, if this fight goes past four rounds, he's going to quit," Bellew told Express UK.

Bellew, of course, is the WBC cruiserweight champion but was a light heavyweight contender just a few short years ago.



"At some stage, it will get too hard and he will quit.



"He hasn't got the fight in him anymore.



"I love fighting. I am not 100 per cent in the head, I enjoy having a fight."



Tough words from a tough man... But is Bellew underestimating The Hayemaker?



"He's the best heavyweight in the world outside of the champions," Bellew informed Express UK.



"He's possibly the most dangerous heavyweight in the world, including the champions," added Bellew.



An explosive knockout artist with a 87 percent KO ratio, Haye, looking thicker than usual, recorded two early knockouts in 2016.



But the 36-year-old Haye has been a forgotten man of sorts amid the exciting heavyweight division's young lions.

However, when healthy, David may be the most dangerous heavyweight in the world.

Bellew is correct about that.

Can Tony Bellew live up to his prediction?



A charismatic, crowd-pleasing fighter with a large fan base, David Haye has proven his mettle in the ring.



But perhaps fans shouldn't get too excited, though. After all, no one in boxing has canceled and postponed bouts more than Haye. In some ways, he's almost as elusive in negotiations as he is in the ring. Nevertheless, if anyone can shock the world in the ring, it's the explosive 'Hayemaker.'



Haye vs Bellew is March 4th.