Klitschko vs Joshua: "Wlad was whoopin his a** in camp"

Former long-reigning lineal heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko faces red hot, undefeated IBF Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua on April 29.
And while the odds favor the young Brit, not everyone is ready to count out Klitschko who will be 41 when fight time rolls around.
Enter: Heavyweight contender Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller (18-0-1, 16 KO).
"I think Wladimir will definitely beat AJ...if he doesn't, it's going to be over for him...," Miller told FightHype.com last week."He sparred with AJ many times...it's only a year and half span, two years max, [since] they sparred last..."
"Wladimir was whoopin' his ass in camp."
Klitschko vs Joshua was made after the collapse of the heavyweight championship rematch between Wlad and lineal champion Tyson Fury, and an argument can certainly be made that Klitschko matches up better with Joshua than he does Fury.
Unlike Fury, Anthony Joshua will likely 'take the fight' to Wlad. He's quicker and more explosive than Fury, has more on his shots and is adept at taking the lead. That, of course, might play into Klitschko's hands because the latter will have more opportunities to counter, something Wlad is quite skillful at.
