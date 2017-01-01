Canelo vs Chavez Jr prediction: Alvarez exalted by Amir Khan

Although the Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (50-2-1, 32 KOs) superfight has yet to be confirmed, many are already offering predictions for the match-up which will presumably take place May 6.

Welterweight Amir Khan, who was knocked out by Canelo last May, has nothing but respect for Alvarez.

(Image courtesy of HBO)



“I think a lot of people underestimate Canelo,” Khan recently told esnewsreporting.com.



“I think Canelo’s a great fighter. He’s very strong. He’s a good boxer. He moves quite well."



Prediction: "I give that fight to Canelo.”

But is Khan speaking too soon? Or is he underestimating Chavez?



After all, Julio will have a natural size advantage, regardless of what the combatants weigh. In fact, Canelo's most recent bout was at 154 lbs while Chavez Jr has fought as high as light heavyweight (175 lbs).

Ironically, many in the boxing community voiced their displeasure last year when Canelo vs Khan was announced, insisting the latter wasn't big enough to threaten Alvarez.



The prevailing tone among fight enthusiasts was Canelo was too big and too strong for the smaller Khan.



Perhaps Khan is convinced Canelo is that good?

"I’ve been in the ring with Canelo. He’s hard to hit. He’s quite tricky, and like I said, he hits very hard."

"I think he’d give a lot of people problems. He’ll beat Chavez. I like Chavez. I just think he’s got the style. He’s a little more fluid,” Khan to esnewsreporting.com.

Khan went on to say that Canelo would defeat middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin as well.



"Even if he fought Triple G, I think he beats Triple G. A lot of people are underestimating him. I don’t know why."



Alvarez is undoubtedly an elite fighter but he hasn't faced an opponent as big or strong as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. And when the latter is motivated and in shape, he's quite relentless in the ring.



Who remembers Chavez's thrilling knockout of then KO artist Andy Lee?



We've seen Chavez Jr look dynamic and we've seen him fizzle. If he's motivated and focused for this bout - and we should expect him to be - Canelo vs Chavez Jr should be very interesting.

Chavez Jr vs Andy Lee (2012) Highlights (2:33)