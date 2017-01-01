Khan vs Brook: Why relinquishing the title makes sense

Written by Lee Cleveland at Jan 01, 2017 - 11:55PM ET in News
Khan vs Brook: Why relinquishing the title makes sense
Will IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (31-4, 19 KOs) give up his strap without a fight?

It's certainly possible.

Brook's team is angling for an all-U.K. high-stakes super showdown with Amir Khan (36-1, 25 KOs) but one fighter stands in the way - Errol Spence (21-0, 18 KOs).

Spence is the IBF's mandatory opponent and the Khan vs Brook superfight could be in jeopardy if the latter faces Spence first.

Why?

Simply put, Errol Spence might be the best welterweight in the world but is still a somewhat unknown commodity to fight fans who aren't hardcore junkies.

Consequently, it makes more sense for Brook to face Khan first due to the risk vs reward factor. Given Brook and Khan both hail from the United Kingdom and are staunch rivals, Khan vs Brook in the UK would generate far more interest and income than Brook vs Spence.

Of course, Khan took timeout to poke at his rival for even considering giving up his belt.

"I heard that Kell Brook is giving up his IBF title," Amir recently told ESNewsReporting.com.

"I don't respect a fighter that gives up his title. If someone's going to give up their title that they won, what's the point in being in the sport? I'd rather get beat [for my title], I respect that."

Problem: If Brook faces Spence before fighting Khan and loses, he will have dropped two straight bouts and his stock would subsequently dip heading into a potential Khan match.

At this moment, Brook's loss to middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin hasn't hurt Kell much because he vaulted two weight divisions to face a menacing opponent who was naturally bigger.

Brook is still unbeaten as a welterweight and is still considered by some the division's best; champion or not.

Should Brook relinquish his title, it would in no way suggest he or his team is scared of Errol Spence. But boxing is a business is risk vs reward sometimes plays a big role.

If Brook faces Spence next, he risks leaving a lot of money on the table.

 

