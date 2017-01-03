Broner vs Granados undercard to feature light heavyweight contenders

According to BoxingScene.com, Thomas Williams and Marcus Browne will collide on February 18th.

Browne vs Williams, which will be broadcast by Showtime, will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio and will serve as the primary undercard bout for Adrien Broner vs Adrian Granados.



At 26, Browne is 18-0 with 13 knockouts and will be coming off an impressive but controversial win over Radivoje Kalajdzic (then 21-0) in April 2016.



A southpaw from Staten Island, New York, Browne has defeated former belt holder Gabriel Campillo, the only other notable name on his record, and is considered to be a red hot prospect.



At 20-2 with 14 KOs, Thomas Williams hopes to get back into title contention following his 4th Round knockout loss to WBC title-holder Adonis Stevenson last summer.



Williams' resume is deeper than Browne's in that he has defeated former title challengers Edwin Rodriguez (28-1) and Yusaf Mack, and former belt-holder Gabriel Campillo.

The Rodriguez win was significant because Edwin had only lost to Andre Ward (UD 12) prior to stepping in the ring with Williams in April 2016. Williams dispatched Rodriguez in Round 2 of an all-out brawl.





The winner of this bout may vault into the top ten and position himself to face one of the division's powerbrokers, including Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev, within a year or so.

Williams vs Rodriguez 2016 Highlights- Awesome brawl