Cotto vs Kirkland PPV cost bumped down

Fans will be happy to know the cost for Miguel Cotto vs James Kirkland on February 25th will be $15 to $20 USD cheaper than the typical boxing the pay-per-view (PPV) event in the U.S.

Michael Yormark, president of Cotto's promotional company, RocNation, told BoxingScene.com earlier this week:



“Let me also say that we’ve priced this fight very attractively, very attractively – $49.95 (for Standard Definition)."



"We listened to consumers. We heard what they wanted to see. HBO heard what they wanted to see. And that’s why we’ve priced it, again, at a very attractive $49.95, which is a great value proposition when you think about what this fight is going to be."



Given both fighters lost to Canelo Alvarez in their most recent respective outing and the fact Kirkland has yet to defeat a truly elite opponent, many insist Cotto vs Kirkland isn't PPV worthy.



But Yormark disagrees, telling BoxingScene.com:



"Miguel Cotto has been a pay-per-view fighter for a long time. As I mentioned, this will be his 10th fight. He is a pay-per-view fighter. This fight belongs on pay-per-view."



How manny PPV buys will Miguel Cotto vs James Kirkland yield?



Over the last 18 months, PPV prices have increased while casual fans' interest level has seemingly decreased. Quality match-ups, ever since Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao in Spring 2015, aren't generating the level of interest they deserve.



Below is a list of estimated PPV buys, post Mayweather vs Pacquiao in May 2015, based on various sources for recent fight cards.

Ward vs Kovalev - 175,000

Canelo vs Cotto - 900,000

Canelo vs Khan - 600,000

Mayweather vs Berto - 400,000 to 500,000

Pacquiao vs Bradley 3 - 400,000 to 500,000

Canelo vs Smith 250,000 to 300,000

Golovkin vs Lemieux to 150,000

Round 1 of Kirkland vs Alfredo Angulo (2011) - One of the greatest rounds in jr middleweight history