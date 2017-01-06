Jack vs DeGale: Super middleweight supremacy on the line

In the super middleweight division's post Andre Ward era, James “Chunky” DeGale (23-1-0 14 KOs) will go to battle with Mayweather promotions' Badou “The Ripper” Jack (20-1-2 12 KOs).

The winner will determine super middleweight supremacy.



Jack vs DeGale will take place in the new hot bed for boxing, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Up for grabs will be the IBF, WBC, and RING Magazine (lineal) super middleweight straps.'

A lot is at-stake for both fighters as the winner may become a mainstream star, or take a giant step closer to becoming one.



Not only are multiple belts on the line, the victor will position himself for possible high-profile superfights with the likes of Andre Ward or Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.



Back to staus quo

Its has been awhile since a European-born fighter has reigned supreme in the super middleweight division. The weight class was once a European stronghold with Carl Froch, Mikkel Kessler and Welsh fighter Joe Calzaghe, all of which were kingpins at some point.



Given DeGale is from Great Britain and Badou Jack was born in Sweden, the 168-pound division will once again be ruled by a fighter born in Europe.



DeGale, of course, represented Great Britain in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing taking home the gold as a middleweight. He was the first fighter in British history to win a gold medal as an amateur and a world title as a professional. And Jack was a star in Sweden as an amateur, winning Sweden’s national championship five years in a row. And in 2008, Jack qualified for the Olympics at Middleweight representing his father's native Gambia.



Heading into the bout, the fight is fairly even with the fighters possessing nearly the same height and reach as well as comparable amateur and professional experience. This may be as close to a 50/50 fight as it gets.

But unlike DeGale, Jack has been knocked out before. He also has two draws on his record, one of which came against a common opponent, Marco Antonio Periban, who DeGale defeated by TKO.

Jack has a reputation of being a bit slow and methodical. As a result, if DeGale can maintain a high work rate, it would certainly be to his advantage. For Jack to come out on top, he'll need to make good use of a jab and use that punch to good effect to set-up other shots. If Jack allows DeGale to set the pace, he is going to be in for a long night.



Jack vs DeGale will be broadcast on Showtime in the U.S. on January 14th, and the winner will be crowned king of the super middleweights.