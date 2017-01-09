James DeGale vs. Badou Jack odds

Next Saturday, super middleweights James DeGale (23-1, 14 KO) and Badou Jack (20-1-2, 12KO) collide for division supremacy.

At this moment, most oddsmakers have DeGale as a rough -300 favorite and Jack the +250 underdog. Hence, a Jack win certainly wouldn't be a major upset.

Those who favor DeGale believe the Brit has faced and beaten deep opposition than Jack. Moreover, DeGale is unbeaten is the eyes of some because his only loss is a controversial majority decision verdict to George Groves. Jack, on the other hand, drew against Lucian Bute last April and his last three bouts have been split or majority decisions. In addition, he was surprisingly knocked out in 2013.

DeGale is believed to be the more well-rounded, more consistent, less emotional fighter than Jack who is believed to be the more vulnerable defensively.



All-star fight trainer Ronnie Shields told FightSaga in 2015, "When a fighter heads into a crucial match-up at this level, emotion is usually your enemy and will often result in mistakes in the ring."

DeGale vs Jack

Date: Saturday, January 14, 2017

Location: Barclays Center, NYC

TV: Showtime





The Brit was an even slimmer favorite heading into his May 2015 bout with Andre Dirrell which was broadcast on national TV. According to most Race and Sports Books, DeGale was the slight betting favorite, coming in at (-110), while Dirrell sat at (+100).



In that bout, DeGale floored Dirrell twice in the second round, each time with overhand lefts, en route to a close but unanimous decision win. Without that emphatic Round 2, however, the fight would have been a draw or Dirrell would have won as two of the three judges scored it 114-112 for DeGale. The third had DeGale winning more comfortably at 117-109.



Regardless of who is victorious on Saturday, the winner should receive a tremendous career boost, and may be in-line for a high-stakes superfight with unbeaten middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

