DeGale vs Jack prediction: You don't know Jack

Born Johannes Gabriel Badou Nyberg from a Gambian father and Swedish mother in Sweden, Badou Jack, now living in the U.S., may have fans all over the globe watching his presumed foray into boxing stardom.

Currently the WBC Super Middleweight Champion, Jack will face his IBF counterpart, James DeGale, a former Olympic Gold Medal winner from the United Kingdom, on Saturday.



The winner of DeGale vs Jack, of course, will be heralded as the unofficial ruler of the division.



Oddmakers list DeGale as the favorite but most of the indicators suggest Badou Jack has the clear advantage. He possesses a deadly jab and can bang to the body well. Moreover, Jack's professional resume is as good if not better than his opponent's, despite the fact the former was knocked out in 2013 on an off-night. Has DeGale faced anyone as polished and experienced as Lucian Bute?



A southpaw, DeGale has a lunging style that is tailor-made for an orthodox fighter with a potent jab like Badou Jack's.

Look for Jack to neutralize his foe with his amazing left jab.



DeGale is a worthy champion but are fans underestimating Badou Jack?

The Swedish-born fighter has good conditioning and has shown a lot of heart in fights past. And while he recently parted ways with Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, his previous longtime trainer, don't expect Jack to be ill-prepared or lack confidence. In fact, Eddie's absence may serve Badou well in the ring.

Prediction: Jack wins via a wide, unanimous decision in an entertaining bout.

