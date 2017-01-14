'Tank' Davis: First big star of the post Mayweather-Pacquiao era?

In the post Mayweather/Pacquiao era, boxing is currently missing a mainstream superstar.

Some suspect that Terence Crawford may fill that void but there may be someone even better on the horizon, Mayweather Promotions' super featherweight Gervonta “Tank” Davis (16-0-0 15KOs).



The 22 year old is managed by Al Haymon and mentored closely by Floyd himself.



When an aspiring, young fighter has arguably the best business mind in the sport managing his career and arguably the best fighter in recent history co-signing on his behalf, he undoubtedly has tremendous potential.



Despite being a super featherweight, Davis often draws comparisons to Mike Tyson for his aggression and the monster power shots he employs. And stylistically, Davis is actually a cross between Adrien Broner and Floyd Mayweather.

The young fighter has excellent defensive skills, utilizes the shoulder roll well and unleashes crackling power shots. In fact, he's stopped 15 of 16 opponents inside the distance.



Davis also has tremendous speed and strength for the division, similar to Broner when he campaigned at super featherweight. One wonders if Davis can maintain those advantages as he moves up in weight.



One criticism of Davis is that he seemingly too often relies solely on his power shots instead of utilizing a jab. Will that be an issue against elite opponents? It certainly has boded well for him so far.



Tonight, Davis fights for the IBF Super Featherweight world title at the Barclays center in Brooklyn against the unbeaten Jose Pedraza (22-0-0 12KOs) in a bout to be broadcast live on Showtime. It will serve as Davis’s first opportunity to shine on the big stage and show the world exactly why Floyd Mayweather has taken such a great interest in this young fighter.



I suspect Davis will produce and action packed fight with plenty of fireworks for those attending and watching at home.