Pacquiao vs Horn: Would it be the biggest fight in Australian history?

Manny Pacquiao's next fight against Jeff Horn won't be in the U.S. or Macau, China.

In stark contrast to his previous bouts the last 10 years, the fight legend will likely defend his WBO welterweight title in Australia or The Middle East. And according to FightNews.com, the new 52,500-capacity Suncorp Stadium in Horne's native Brisbane is a strong candidate for the venue should it land 'Down Under.'



“Jeff Horn against Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium can showcase Brisbane to the world," Dean Lonergan, head of Duco Promotions, recently told FightNews.com.

"It is a truly global sporting contest pitting one of the greatest boxers in history against a young clean-cut Queensland kid who is a qualified schoolteacher and a great role model for all young Australians."

Jeff was selected as Pacquiao's opponent for one reason... He's Australian, and promoters on both sides are optimistic PacMan would be a big hit 'Down Under' should the fight take place there.

Would Pacquiao vs Horne be the biggest fight in Australian history?



From a revenue-generating perspective, it certainly can be. And if Horn pulls off the upset, it would likely be one of the top two fights in Aussie history based on sheer significance.



Let's not forget about the legendary Jack Johnson's knockout of then heavyweight champion Tommy Burns in 1908 in Sydney. Johnson would become the world's first black heavyweight champion and help pave the way for the acceptance of people of color in all professional sports.



... But back to Pacquiao vs Horn.



It certainly makes business sense as Manny's stock appears to be tapped in the U.S.



Despite his awesome performances in 2016 against Tim Bradley and Jessie Vargas, the 38 year old Pacquiao, as a fighter, is seemingly down on his luck these days as those bouts generated little interest Stateside.



As the old saying goes: "One man's trash is another man's treasure."



While Pacquiao vs Horn would tank in the U.S., regardless of its location, it would be a big deal in Australia (and possibly New Zealand) if the fight took place 'Down Under.'

Hence, that part of the world rarely hosts fights with a legitimate, international star on the card. Moreover, Pacquiao vs Horn would have tremendous historical significance given Manny's stature in boxing and the sports world.

Jeff Fenech, David Tua, Danny Green and Joseph Parker are certainly big names in the Australia/New Zealand region but Manny Pacquiao is on another level. He's a mainstream international icon who would be on Aussie soil to face one of their own.



How often does something like that happen in Australia?

Answer: Almost never



Novelties sell, and Pacquiao vs Horn would be a novelty of sorts to Aussies.

If promoted well, it could be the most significant fight in modern-day Aussie history, and the most lucrative Aussie bout ever.