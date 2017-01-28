Santa Cruz vs Frampton 2 odds: Is Carl the real favorite?

They are back...

On Saturday night, Carl Frampton (23-0-0 with 14 knockouts) and Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1 with 18 knockouts) will do battle once again. Frampton, of course, defeated Santa Cruz last summer via a majority decision to win the latter’s WBA Super World Featherweight title.



The fight was one of boxing's best in 2016 and many expect nothing less in their rematch.



Santa Cruz vs Frampton odds

Oddsmakers have Carl the favorite at about -140 while Leo is slated at roughly +100.



Why is Frampton the favorite, and are the odds accurate? After all, Leo Santa Cruz, one of boxing's best, may have had an off-night in the first meeting?

Those picking Frampton think he matches up well with the American, stylistically. But perhaps more importantly, Frampton has that extra edge - He's already defeated Leo once, albeit narrowly.

And yes, in boxing the fighter who wins the first bout wins the rematch more than 50 percent of the time.

In fact, some have stated the victor of the initial meeting is successful 70 to 75 percent in the rematch. Perhaps it's not that high but the safe bet is usually with the winner of the first bout

A few high-profile rematch match-ups since 2000

Shane Mosley SD, UD Oscar De La Hoya

Bernard Hopkins Draw, UD Jean Pascal

Tony Thompson KO David Price (twice)

Wladimir Klitschko KO Tony Thompson (twice)

Floyd Mayweather MD, UD Marcos Maidana

Orlando Salido KO Juan Manuel Lopez (twice)

Carl Frampton TKO, UD Kiko Martinez

Ricardo Mayorga TKO, UD Vernon Forrest

Vernon Forest UD Shane Mosley (twice)

Chad Dawson UD Antonio Tarver (twice)

Carl Froch TKO George Groves (twice)

Boxing isn't like baseball where, on any given day, a weak team can defeat the MLB's best 10-0. And even in MMA, a superior fighter is easily capable of losing to a lesser-skilled foe because there are so many ways to lose.

Although it happens in boxing, rematches, especially those fought within a year of the first meeting, seldom produce results that are in shocking contrast to the first fight.



Arturo Gatti and Mickey Ward, for instance, fought three times. Although Ward, the loser of their first bout, won the rematch, all three fights were close, back-and-forth wars.

In order to win Saturday, Santa Cruz will likely have to do something different, provided Frampton is in top form. Perhaps tweak his strategy a bit? Or maybe he's prepared better for this bout than the first? Regardless, the onus lies on him to adjust.



Carl Frampton deserves his status as a slight but solid favorite based on history alone... But the sheer thought of him defeating a fella like Santa Cruz in back-to-back encounters makes picking Leo very tempting.