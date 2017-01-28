Boxing schedule Jan 28 | HBO Showtime Sky Sports

In the biggest fight of the evening, two elite-level warriors go head to head again.
Frampton vs Santa Cruz 2
Carl Frampton (23-0-0 14 KO) looks to successfully defend his WBA Super World Featherweight title against Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KO), the belt's previous owner.
The pair fought for the first time in July in what was one of boxing's most exciting bouts in 2016.
Will they provide fireworks again?
"I want to prove that the first fight wasn't a fluke and that I'm a better fighter," Frampton said via BoxingScene.com.
"If I can get a lead on the scorecards and make him desperate, that's where I'm really going to capitalize," Frampton added.
"I believe that if I hit anyone in these weight divisions clean on the chin, they can go down and out."
Will Frampton vs Santa Cruz become a red hot boxing rivalry a la Gatti vs Ward and Pacquiao vs Marquez?
"We want a trilogy," Santa Cruz told BoxingScene.com. "If I get the win, I will happily give him a third fight and make this a great rivalry that goes back-and-forth."
Mikey Garcia (35-0, 29 KO)
And, of course, lightweight Mikey Garcia fights for only the second time in three years. Now 29, Garcia was once considered one of the best young fighters in boxing before promotional disputes kept him out of the ring from February 2014 to Summer 2016.
Speed, power, skills, combination punching... Mikey Garcia seemingly has all of the tools to be a mainstream superstar. But his opponent, Dejan Zlaticanin (22-0, 15 KO) has other ideas. Boasting wins over Petr Petrov, Ivan Redkach and Ricky Burns, don't expect Zlaticanin to be intimidated.
BOXING SCHEDULE
High-Profile and Semi High-Profile Fights Only *
For a more in-depth schedule that includes lower-profile bouts, visit the ESPN Boxing Schedule.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2017
SHOWTIME
10PM ET
Las Vegas
Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz
12 rounds, for Frampton's WBA Super featherweight title
Dejan Zlaticanin v Mikey Garcia
12 rounds, for Zlaticanin's WBC Lightweight Title
HBO BOXING
10 PM ET/PT
Indio, Calif.
Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt
12 rounds, for Vargas' WBC junior lightweight title
Takashi Miura vs. Miguel "Mickey" Roman
12 rounds, junior lightweights
SKY SPORTS
1 HD (01:00)
Las Vegas
Lee Selby v Jonathan Victor Barros - CANCELLED
12 rounds, for Selby's IBF Featherweight Title
(Barros fails physical)
Here's a sneak peek at next week's boxing schedule....
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
Adelaide, Australia
Anthony Mundine vs. Danny Green, rematch
10 rounds, light heavyweights
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
London, England
Renold Quinlan vs. Chris Eubank Jr.
12 rounds, super middleweights
David Price vs. Christian Hammer
10 or 12 rounds, heavyweights
Kid Galahad vs. TBA
12 rounds, featherweights
