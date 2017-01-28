Boxing schedule Jan 28 | HBO Showtime Sky Sports

Three major networks will broadcast bigtime boxing tonight.

In the biggest fight of the evening, two elite-level warriors go head to head again.



Frampton vs Santa Cruz 2

Carl Frampton (23-0-0 14 KO) looks to successfully defend his WBA Super World Featherweight title against Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KO), the belt's previous owner.



The pair fought for the first time in July in what was one of boxing's most exciting bouts in 2016.



Will they provide fireworks again?



"I want to prove that the first fight wasn't a fluke and that I'm a better fighter," Frampton said via BoxingScene.com.

"If I can get a lead on the scorecards and make him desperate, that's where I'm really going to capitalize," Frampton added.



"I believe that if I hit anyone in these weight divisions clean on the chin, they can go down and out."

Will Frampton vs Santa Cruz become a red hot boxing rivalry a la Gatti vs Ward and Pacquiao vs Marquez?



"We want a trilogy," Santa Cruz told BoxingScene.com. "If I get the win, I will happily give him a third fight and make this a great rivalry that goes back-and-forth."

Mikey Garcia (35-0, 29 KO)

And, of course, lightweight Mikey Garcia fights for only the second time in three years. Now 29, Garcia was once considered one of the best young fighters in boxing before promotional disputes kept him out of the ring from February 2014 to Summer 2016.



Speed, power, skills, combination punching... Mikey Garcia seemingly has all of the tools to be a mainstream superstar. But his opponent, Dejan Zlaticanin (22-0, 15 KO) has other ideas. Boasting wins over Petr Petrov, Ivan Redkach and Ricky Burns, don't expect Zlaticanin to be intimidated.





SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2017

SHOWTIME

10PM ET

Las Vegas



Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz

12 rounds, for Frampton's WBA Super featherweight title



Dejan Zlaticanin v Mikey Garcia

12 rounds, for Zlaticanin's WBC Lightweight Title



HBO BOXING

10 PM ET/PT

Indio, Calif.

Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt

12 rounds, for Vargas' WBC junior lightweight title

Takashi Miura vs. Miguel "Mickey" Roman

12 rounds, junior lightweights



SKY SPORTS

1 HD (01:00)

Las Vegas



Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz

12 rounds, for Frampton's WBA Super featherweight title



Dejan Zlaticanin v Mikey Garcia

12 rounds, for Zlaticanin's WBC Lightweight Title



Lee Selby v Jonathan Victor Barros - CANCELLED

12 rounds, for Selby's IBF Featherweight Title

(Barros fails physical)





