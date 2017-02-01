Chavez Jr vs Canelo prediction: Felix Trinidad makes clear choice

In one of the most talked about fights in years, Canelo Alvarez will face countryman and Mexican rival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on May 6.

Despite the fact Canelo is the clear favorite, Canelo vs Chavez intrigues.



How will Canelo, who is used to fighting small middleweights and jr middleweights, deal with Chavez's size, punching power and relentless attack?



Will Chavez, only 30, regain the punishing form he had in 2012? It has been awhile since we've seen a destructive Julio in the ring.



Chavez Jr looked nearly unstoppable until his epic showdown with Sergio Martinez in September 2012. Martinez (then 50-2-2, 28 KO) gave the younger Julio Cesar Chavez (then 46-0-1, 32 KO) a boxing lesson for eleven rounds before having to survive a knockdown and apparent near knockout en route to winning a wide unanimous decision. Since then, Julio has had problems making weight and getting in top shape, and has subsequently underperformed in the ring.



So perhaps, for the aforementioned reasons, fight legend Felix "Tito" Trinidad predicts Chavez Jr will be stopped inside the distance.

"I'm going with Canelo Alvarez to win and I think the fight will be finished with a knockout," Trinidad recently told BoxingScene.com/Notifght.com.

Is Trinidad's forecast an indication of things to come?

-----------------------------------

Canelo vs Chavez Jr

Date: May 6, 2017

Location: Las Vegas

Broadcast: HBO PPV

Cost (est):$59.99 Standard def

Division: Super Middleweight (164.5 lb catchweight)

Title: None

Favorite: Alvarez

-------------------------------------



Stressing Chavez's presumed inability to make the 164.5 catchweight and still be strong, Trinidad seems to think the odds, literally and figuratively, are already stacked against Julio.

"There is a difference in weight, but taking Chavez to 164 pounds is going to require some sacrifice. It will be a little uncomfortable for Chavez Jr."

Felix Trinidad, a former 3-division world champion, is considered one of the best in Puerto Rican fighters ever. He holds the record for the second most welterweight title defenses, with fifteen, and also holds the record for longest reign as a welterweight champion, at six years, eight months and fourteen days.

Trinidad also picked Canelo over Miguel Cotto in 2015.