Kell Brook: Next fight decision has tremendous business implications

Errol Spence is the mandatory opponent for IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (36-1, 25 KOs).

But until a few days ago, it appeared Brook, who was beaten for the first time as a pro by middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin last September, would sidestep Spence for a high-stakes showdown wilth fellow Brit and rival Amir Khan (31-4, 19 KO’s).



But given the fighters' teams likely won't settle on a purse split anytime soon, Khan vs Brook may have to wait.



So, will Kell Brook accept that risky fight with Errol Spence (21-0, 18 KO’s)? Or will he, intead, relinguish his title and look to face him in a year or so when that match-up is higher in-demand?



“I think Kell’s decision at the moment is to fight Errol Spence,” the former's promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently told BoxingScene.



The Problem: Brook has rock star status in the UK, and can earn comparable purses facing lesser opposition.

Of course fans will insist he should defend his title like a "real champion" and fight Spence - And, in theory, he probably should. However, it's not that easy of a decision to make.



On the business end, Brook vs Spence may not be a wise endeavor for the Brit at this moment.

And while Brook's team is talking tough, it appears they really don't want this fight for their man at the moment.



"I’ve made Errol Spence offers and they haven't come back to me, maybe the want to go to purse bids," Hearn told BoxingScene.

"If I was representing Errol Spence in a 75-25 purse bid and Errol Spence is the fighter they think he is, I wouldn't be sending Errol Spence to purse bid and the UK.”

Errol Spence might be the best welterweight in the world but he is still a somewhat unknown commodity to casual fight fans. As a result, he is a high-risk/low-reward opponent.

So what happens if Brook losses to Spence?



If Brook, who is extremely popular in the UK, losses to the dangerous Spence before possible marquee bouts against the likes of Khan or Manny Pacquiao, he will have dropped two straight bouts and his stock would subsequently dip.

At this moment, Brook's loss to middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin hasn't impacted the Brit much because he vaulted two weight divisions to face a menacing opponent who was naturally bigger and stronger.

Also, Kell is still unbeaten as a welterweight so he still carries that aura of dominance.

Kell Brook may fight Errol Spence next but don't be surprised if the Brit passes on him... At least for now.



The Brook vs Spence purse bid is scheduled for Tuesday.

Errol Spence is the goods