Written by Lee Cleveland at Feb 03, 2017 - 08:47PM ET in News
Canelo vs Chavez Jr: Catchweight penalty is a killer
So what'll happen if Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fails to make the 164.5 pound catchweight on May 6 for his bout with Canelo Alvarez?

Answer: He will be penalized $1 Million per pound, according to BoxingNews24. And the sum will be deducted from his purse and added to Canelo's.

So, even if Julio comes in at a ripped and lean 165 pounds, his team will have to pay Canelo's team 500K. And should Chavez show up weighing a fit 170 pounds, $5.5 Million will be deducted from his purse and added to Alvarez's.

Ouch!

Yes, members of Canelo's team and Alvarez himself might receive a sweet bonus come May 6.

Perhaps Chavez should have attempted to negotiate a higher catchweight or a lower penalty?

If he couldn't make 164.5 pounds three years ago at 27, how is he going to do it, comfortably, at 30?


Canelo vs Chavez Jr
Date: May 6, 2017
Location: Las Vegas
Broadcast: HBO PPV
Cost (est):$59.99 Standard def

Division: Super Middleweight (164.5 lb catchweight)
Title: None
Favorite: Alvarez
Catchweights, such as the one imposed for Canelo vs Chavez Jr in May, usually benefit the A-side fighter.

Now, Chavez is forced to make "weight loss" a primary concern. As a result, it may disrupt the flow of his normal training regimen and shift the focus from his opponent.

With a penalty of $1 Million per pound, the scale might be Chavez's toughest opponent after all.

