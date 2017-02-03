Canelo vs Chavez Jr: Catchweight penalty is a killer

So what'll happen if Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fails to make the 164.5 pound catchweight on May 6 for his bout with Canelo Alvarez?

Answer: He will be penalized $1 Million per pound, according to BoxingNews24. And the sum will be deducted from his purse and added to Canelo's.



So, even if Julio comes in at a ripped and lean 165 pounds, his team will have to pay Canelo's team 500K. And should Chavez show up weighing a fit 170 pounds, $5.5 Million will be deducted from his purse and added to Alvarez's.



Ouch!

Yes, members of Canelo's team and Alvarez himself might receive a sweet bonus come May 6.

Perhaps Chavez should have attempted to negotiate a higher catchweight or a lower penalty?



If he couldn't make 164.5 pounds three years ago at 27, how is he going to do it, comfortably, at 30?



-----------------------------------

Canelo vs Chavez Jr

Date: May 6, 2017

Location: Las Vegas

Broadcast: HBO PPV

Cost (est):$59.99 Standard def



Division: Super Middleweight (164.5 lb catchweight)

Title: None

Favorite: Alvarez

-------------------------------------

Catchweights, such as the one imposed for Canelo vs Chavez Jr in May, usually benefit the A-side fighter.



Now, Chavez is forced to make "weight loss" a primary concern. As a result, it may disrupt the flow of his normal training regimen and shift the focus from his opponent.



With a penalty of $1 Million per pound, the scale might be Chavez's toughest opponent after all.