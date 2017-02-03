Adrien Broner vs Adrian Granados odds: Is AB ripe for an upset?

Next week, the flashy Adrien 'AB' Broner (32-2, 22 KO) faces Adrian Granados (18-4-2, 12 KO) .

Broner vs Granados odds, according to bet365, have Adrien as the favorite, sitting around 2/7 while the other Adrian (spelled with an 'e') is the underdog and hovering around 11/4.



For purposes of simplicity, a $100 bet on Broner would yield about $28.50 while the same wager on the underdog would payout $275.



There's no question Adrien Broner should be the favorite but should the odds be a little tighter? And is he ripe for an upset at the moment?



For starters, the fight will serve as Broner's first in 10 months and only his second since October 2015.



He hasn't been very active, and quite a bit has happened since his last fight.



In December, a Nevada court ordered Broner to pay $175,000 (plus other fees) to one of the women who appeared with him in a threesome sex tape that went public after Adrien apparently lost his phone.

Broner vs Granados

Date: Saturday, February 18

Location: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Broadcast: Showtime

Time: 9PM ET / 6PM PT

Division: Super Lightweight

Title: WBA

Champion: Broner

In October, he threatened to kill himself. He posted on social media, "I don't want to be here no more this s*** too much," adding a photo of a handgun with the caption, "I'm going home I love y'all."



That message prompted his ex BFF, Floyd Mayweather, to come to the aid of his 'lil bro.' Their on-again-off-again friendship is now apparently back on.



Also last October, Broner was cited for misdemeanor battery at a Las Vegas nightclub for allegedly choking a waitress, although, and in all fairness, he denied harming her.



And, of course, he entered his most recent fight last April as a wanted man of sorts, following his arrest for allegedly beating up a fella at a bowling alley early last year. Those charges were eventually dropped, but Broner hinted the motion didn't come without a pricetag.



In September, Broner referenced a supposed settlement on Instagram, posting, "I gave a snitch n**ga 125k in a civil suit."

He also suggested he paid his lawyers $150k ... and "had to give the IRS 3.7 this year."



And in July, Broner was sentenced to 30 days in jail after arriving to court 3 hours late and allegedly drunk. It was the same day his bowling alley attack case was supposed to be thrown out.



"If I let you go early because you're a sports star, what message does that send? You didn't show up. You were three hours late and drunk. I said 30 days, and 30 is the number," the judge said, according to TMZ.



Drama!



Are the odds reflective of the turmoil in Broner's life?

How serious is AB about his boxing career these days? There's no question his skills and athletic ability are mesmerizing but he seems to have lost that special desire and discipline it takes to become an elite level star.

Adrian Granados doesn't have the natural athleticism Broner boasts but he's a hungry fighter on a five-fight win streak, including a TKO of surging Amir Imam (then 18-0) in November. Moreover, each of his four losses have come via a split or majority decision.

He's never been knocked out nor lost a fight on all three scorecards.



Has Broner taken Granados too lightly in his preparation for this fight, and is AB ripe for the taking?

Broner vs Granados highlights (2015)