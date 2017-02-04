Miguel Cotto vs Juan Manuel Marquez on tap?

Former four division world champion Miguel Cotto , who hasn't fought since November 2015, was expected to face James Kirkland later this month but the latter was forced to pull out due to a fractured nose he sustained in training.

What will Team Cotto do now?



According to BoxingScene, fight legend Juan Manuel Marquez (56-7-1, 40 KO's) is back on Cotto's short list of possible next-fight opponents.



A year ago, there was a lot of buzz about the possibility of a fight between the two legends who are at the presumed end of their respective careers. However, the teams couldn't settle on catchweight.



In lieu of the Kirkland canelation, will we see Cotto vs Marquez this summer? And will Cotto be more amenable to Marquez's catchweight demands?



"The team members behind Marquez are communicating with us, and they know our level of professionalism," Cotto told Jose Sanchez via BoxingScene.com earlier this week.

A year ago, FightSaga published an article entitled 'Miguel Cotto vs Juan Manuel Marquez: 6 Reasons Why It Will Happen'.

The fight makes sense, and the revenue would probably be worthwhile for both parties.





From a financial standpoint, there’s no reason why Cotto vs Marquez shouldn’t happen. Moreover, both fighters are first ballot Hall of Famers and are at the presumed same stages in their careers.



They need each other at this point.

Presumably, the only sticking point is weight. Cotto is a naturally bigger fighter than Marquez just as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is naturally bigger than Canelo Alvarez.



Given both Juan and Miguel fighters are accomplished stars with leverage, neither will come to terms as quickly as Chavez Jr.

“I do not rule out this version of Marquez being capable of fighting against Cotto," Marquez’s trainer, Nacho Beristain, said via Boxing Scene in February 2016.

"If [Marquez] returns to the ring, I don't think it is unreasonable to do it with an opponent of that level. It would be a good fight, given their styles."



Should they fight at a catchweight of 152 pounds or more, it would be to Cotto's advantage. If the catchweight is 149 pounds or lower, Marquez, if his knee is fully healed, would have the edge.