Miguel Cotto vs Juan Manuel Marquez on tap?

Written by Lee Cleveland at Feb 04, 2017 - 01:52PM ET in News
Share
Miguel Cotto vs Juan Manuel Marquez on tap?
Former four division world champion Miguel Cotto , who hasn't fought since November 2015, was expected to face James Kirkland later this month but the latter was forced to pull out due to a fractured nose he sustained in training.
HTML Editor - Full Version

More stories:

Adrien Broner vs Adrian Granados
odds: Is AB ripe for an upset?

Canelo vs Chavez Jr: Catchweight penalty
is a killer

Wladimir Klitschko vs Anthony Joshua:
Like Holmes vs Mercer? 

Boxing Schedule

Canelo vs Chavez Jr odds make sense
 

 

What will Team Cotto do now?

According to BoxingScene, fight legend Juan Manuel Marquez (56-7-1, 40 KO's) is back on Cotto's short list of possible next-fight opponents.

A year ago, there was a lot of buzz about the possibility of a fight between the two legends who are at the presumed end of their respective careers. However, the teams couldn't settle on catchweight.

In lieu of the Kirkland canelation, will we see Cotto vs Marquez this summer? And will Cotto be more amenable to Marquez's catchweight demands?

"The team members behind Marquez are communicating with us, and they know our level of professionalism," Cotto told Jose Sanchez via BoxingScene.com earlier this week.

A year ago, FightSaga published an article entitled 'Miguel Cotto vs Juan Manuel Marquez: 6 Reasons Why It Will Happen'.

The fight makes sense, and the revenue would probably be worthwhile for both parties.

From a financial standpoint, there’s no reason why Cotto vs Marquez shouldn’t happen. Moreover, both fighters are first ballot Hall of Famers and are at the presumed same stages in their careers.

They need each other at this point.

Presumably, the only sticking point is weight. Cotto is a naturally bigger fighter than Marquez just as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is naturally bigger than Canelo Alvarez.

Given both Juan and Miguel fighters are accomplished stars with leverage, neither will come to terms as quickly as Chavez Jr.

“I do not rule out this version of Marquez being capable of fighting against Cotto," Marquez’s trainer, Nacho Beristain, said via Boxing Scene in February 2016.

"If [Marquez] returns to the ring, I don't think it is unreasonable to do it with an opponent of that level. It would be a good fight, given their styles."

Should they fight at a catchweight of 152 pounds or more, it would be to Cotto's advantage. If the catchweight is 149 pounds or lower, Marquez, if his knee is fully healed, would have the edge.

Tags: Miguel Cotto juan manuel marquez cotto vs marquez cotto vs kirkland

Related Content

Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marquez 5: Not even for $100 Million?

Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marquez 5: Not even for $100 Million?

Cotto vs Kirkland PPV cost bumped down

Cotto vs Kirkland PPV cost bumped down

James Kirkland

James Kirkland

Cotto vs Kirkland odds: Smell an upset?

Cotto vs Kirkland odds: Smell an upset?

More in this category: « Adrien Broner vs Adrian Granados odds: Is AB ripe for an upset?
comments powered by Disqus
back to top
/

  Hot Reads  

  Hot Searches  

All Stories