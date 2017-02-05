Jeff Horn: Who is Manny Pacquiao's next opponent?

Manny Pacquiao's next opponent is who?

Who the heck is Jeff Horn (16-0-1, 11 KO)?



Don't be fooled by his record, Jeff Horn represented Australia at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London as a light welterweight. He's only had 17 pro fights but is as polished as most pros with 25-30 pro scraps, and has defeated formidable, although not elite, opponents.



Horn, who started boxing at 17 to defend himself from bullies who picked fights with him at school, won amateur Australian titles in 2009 and 2011, amassing 84 bouts as an amateur.



Fact: A secondary school teacher with a college degree, Jeff is clean cut and has no tatoos or piercings.



A relative unknown in the international scene, the 29 year old Horn is a local hero of sorts in Brisbane. He turned pro in March 2013 and fought seven times that year.

And in just his fifth bout as a prizefighter, Jeff scored a 78 second knocked out of Samuel Colomban - an opponent who entered the fight with a 21-5 record who had never been stopped inside the distance.



2016 was a strong year for the Aussie who recorded three consecutive KO wins, defeating Randall Bailey (then 46-8), Rico Mueller (20-1-1) and Ali Funeka (39-5-3).



Not short on confidence, Jeff Horn believes Manny Pacquiao is ripe for the taking.



“I definitely don’t want to say I’m going to stop Manny Pacquiao,” boxingnewsonline.net. quotes the Australian as saying. “But, yes, I do think I’ll win. I’m very confident of that.”



“I think I’ve got the speed, I’ve got a similar style to his, so I’m a good mover,” Jeff told RingTV.com. “It’s going to be harder for him to lay those shots on me because he’s fought a few guys that don’t move as well.”



Only blemish: In his fourth pro fight, Jeff drew with Rivan Cesaire (then 11-3)

A marketable fella who isn't as 'rough around the edges' as the typical pugilist, Horn is no Juan Manuel Marquez or Tim Bradley at the moment, but don't expect him to be a pushover either. Dubbed by his trainer 'The Southpaw Stopper,' Jeff is moving up quickly and seems to be the type of fighter who, at the very least, would be threat to an elite opponent who is unprepared.



Toughest Moment: In Round 3 last year against Randall Bailey, a former WBO junior welterweight and IBF welterweight titleholder, Horn suffered a perforated ear drum compliments of a right hand that was ruled a knockdown. But Jeff weathered the storm and his superior body work broke Bailey down, forcing the latter to retire on his stool prior Round 8.



“I learned how to take a very good shot; that’s for sure,” Horn told RingTV.



------------------------------------------

Pacquiao vs Horn

Date: April 23, 2017

Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Broadcast: TBD in the U.S.

Division: Welterweight

Title: WBO

Champion: Manny Pacquiao

---------------------------------------------



There are a few similarites between Jeff Horn and previous Pacquiao foe, Chris Algieri. Like Algieri, Horn is clean-cut and educated, and probably doesn't need to fight to have a successful career. Also, like Algieri, Jeff appears to be a tough, sturdy, disciplined fighter with a lot of confidence and charisma.

In the ring, however, he's more flat-footed than Algieri. He moves well, but don't expect Jeff to play 'hide and seek' with Manny.



Moreover, Horn appears to have more power than Chris and, thanks to his amaetur pedigree, is more poised and technically astute than Algieri when the latter faced Pacquiao in 2014.

But, will Jeff Horn meet the same fate as Algieri who, despite giving a courageous effort, was floored six times en route to a landslide points loss?



In 2001, an unknown Manny Pacquiao faced red hot IBF World super bantamweight champion in Lehlo Ledwaba (then 33-1) and shocked the boxing world by soundly defeating the South African.



... Jeff Horn is hoping to write a similar story.



Jeff Horn facts and stats