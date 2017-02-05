Chavez vs Canelo prediction: Legendary trainer won't change outcome

Up to now, most experts believe Canelo Alvarez will defeat Julio Cesar Chavez in their May 6 super middleweight, catchweight superfight.

However, it was recently announced Chavez will have Hall of Fame trainer and fellow Mexican Nacho Beristain in his corner.



How much will Nacho impact Chavez's chances and is he capable of changing the outcome?



Fight legend and former four division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez, who was trained and closely mentored by Beristain, doesn't think so but hints the addition of Beristain will give Chavez a better chance to win.

"My forecast is still the same, but a bit more reserved, because he trained with Memo Heredia for his December fight and now the important issue is that he has Nacho Beristáin.



"He will help [Chavez Jr.], he will make adjustments... it is a matter of time on whether or not he can change the style of boxing that Chavez is used to," Marquez said on Golpe a Golpe.



Now 77, Ignacio "Nacho" Beristáin is considered one of the greatest trainers in the history of boxing. And, ironically, Nacho previously predicted Canelo to defeat Chavez.



Beristain boxed professionally as a light flyweight but was forced to retire prematurely in 1959 due to an eye injury. After retiring, the great Beristain led Mexico’s boxing teams to numerous medal wins at the 1968, 1976 and 1980 Olympic Games.



During his training career, he was responsible for training and developing not only Juan Manuel Marquez but Daniel Zaragoza, Rafael Marquez, Ricardo López, Gilberto Román, and Humberto "Chiquita" González.

-----------------------------------

Canelo vs Chavez Jr

Date: May 6, 2017

Location: Las Vegas

Broadcast: HBO PPV

Cost (est):$59.99 Standard def

Division: Super Middleweight (164.5 lb catchweight)

Title: None

Favorite: Alvarez

-------------------------------------

He's also had stints with Abner Mares, Oscar De La Hoya and Jhonny Gonzalez.



"Nacho has the experience, he has the maturity to be able to help Chavez Jr. a lot - but even if you have the best coaches, they will not be able to help you if are not a disciplined fighter," Marquez added.



"Nacho is a disciplined coach and that injects you a lot of motivation."



More Chavez vs Canelo predictions