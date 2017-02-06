Canelo vs Chavez Jr odds to tighten? Julio looking gritty already

Are the odds about to shift for May's superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

According to a video posted by ESNews today, Julio Cesar Chavez is already looking somewhat fit some 3 months out.



Until now, the thought of Chavez Jr getting down to the catchweight limit of 164.5 pounds was difficult for some to fathom. And even many who thought he could, believed he'd crash diet and ultimately sacrifice strength in the process.



Will some change their minds after today?

If our eyes aren't deceiving us and Julio is already looking gritty, his presumed level of fitness at the 90-day mark may not only help generate added fanfare and intrigue for the bout, it would likely tighten the odds.



Also, if Julio is already on target to make weight, not only would it enable Team Chavez to focus more on Canelo and less on weight loss during the remainder of training, it may signify Julio Cesar Chavez Jr extremely motivated and is truly a man on a mission.



According to MyTopSportsbooks.com, Canelo was a sizeable favorite. The smaller Alvarez sat at (-850) while Chavez Jr was positioned at (+550) as of January 29. And today, Febrary 6, Bovada has Canelo sitting at -900 while Chavez is slotted at +550.

Sometime next month, and especially during the days leading up to the fight, look for the odds to tighten and for public anticipation to grow.



Expect to see Canelo at roughly a -250 favorite while Chavez Jr will be at about +200, almost mirroring the betting numbers for Canelo's fight against Erislandy Lara in 2014.



Video: Chavez Jr training for Canelo