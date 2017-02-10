Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury prediction: 'Title will be back in Fury family'

Written by Lee Cleveland at Feb 10, 2017 - 08:11PM ET in News
Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury prediction: 'Title will be back in Fury family'
On April 1, WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 ko) of New Zealand (20-0, 10 KO) will face surging challenger Hughie Fury of the UK.

Parker, of course, is fresh off his narrow points verdict over previously unbeaten Andy Ruiz Jr. las month. Does the challenger have a fine chance of defeating the hard-punching Kiwi?

Legendary promoter Frank Warren thinks so.

"It is my confident prediction that the WBO heavyweight title will, once again, be in the possession of the Fury family come April," Warren wrote in his recently-published article on BoxingScene.com.

"Hughie Fury may only be 22, but I really do believe his time has come and that he will prove me right when he goes in against the recently crowned champion Joseph Parker."

Has Hughie’s time come? The 6'6"/198cm cousin of former consensus champion Tyson Fury has certainly been cultivated and protected well by his promotional team. After 20 pro fights, he has yet to defeat a top 30 heavyweight yet he's getting a shot a major world title.

Warren hinted that despite his confidence in the younger Fury, the thought of Hughie losing on the big stage has crossed his mind. Nevertheless, he believes the Parker bout is a win-win situation for the Brit because he'd still acquire quality experience should he fall short.

"I accept that some people might suspect it is a step too far, too soon, but whatever the outcome, Hughie will pick up valuable top-end experience and defeat would in no way be damaging to his future prospects," Warren added.

Thus far, a location for Parker vs Fury has not been confirmed but it appears headed for New Zealand.

