Canelo vs Chavez Jr undercard: KO artist Lucas Matthysse returns

Written by Lee Cleveland at Feb 10, 2017 - 09:11PM ET in News
Look who's back...

Lucas Matthysse (37-4, 34 KO), a fighter regarded as one of the hardest punchers pound-for-pound in this decade, will fight on the Canelo vs Chavez Jr undercard on May 6.

An opponent has yet to be determined but the fight will take place at welterweight, seven pounds north of the division he made a name for himself.

When he steps in the ring this spring, it will have been about 19 months since he last fought professionally. In that bout, Lucas was stopped inside the distance for the first time in his career by Viktor Postol.

Is moving up to 147 lbs a good move for the rugged Argentine? After all, given he had problems with Postol's height and reach and 140, the welterweight division certainly won't make it any easier for him?

At 34, perhaps he can no longer make 140lbs and still be strong? However, there are a lot of big names at welterweight and opportunities abound for an exciting, popular KO artist who's proven his mettle.

“We’re looking at opponents for Matthysse now,” Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez recently told ESPN.com. “He’s had the break he needed and now he’s excited to come back. He wants to go after a world title at welterweight and fight some of the big names. It’s a strong division. He wants to win a world title and this is the start.”

Perhaps Golden Boy is attempting to position Lucas for a rematch with rival Danny Garcia?

A good move

Placing a crowd-pleasing, fan favorite like Matthysse on the Canelo vs Chavez Jr undercard is a good move by Golden Boy Promotions.

 

