Garcia vs Thurman prediction: Big-time trainer likes Keith

The long-awaited showdown between unbeaten welterweights Keith Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) and Danny Garcia (33-0, 19 KO) will finally take place on March 4.

Garcia vs Thurman, a title unification bout that will be broadcast live on CBS in the States, will undoubtedly impact the landscape of the division, and the winner will likely take one giant step towards becoming a mainstream star.'



So, who do you like?



Former Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia gives the edge to Keith Thurman.



"Thurman vs. Garcia is a very even fight," Garcia recently told On the Ropes Radio.



"Garcia always has a way to win, he always finds a way to win and a lot of people count him out but he finds a way to win."



"I pick Thurman but it won’t be easy, and I won’t be surprised if Garcia pulls it out, but my pick is Thurman."



Thurman's wins have been more decisive but Danny has clearly faced better opposition.



In a match that intrigues, who will box and who will brawl? Neither fighter is particularly wed to a specific role as they've proven their ability to adapt well based on the circumstance.



For instance, Garcia assumed the role of aggressive brawler in his bout with Amir Khan but was a stick-and-move boxer against Lucas Matthysse.



Thurman is the slight favorite because he's a little bigger and is more established as a welterweight.



Regardless of who is victorious, the winner's brand should get a much-needed boost.