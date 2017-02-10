Parker vs Fury purse: Brit to receive handsome coin

In by far the biggest fight of his career, British heavyweight contender Hughie Fury faces WBO Champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand.

Parker vs Fury will take place April 1. And while the venue has not yet been decided, it appears the bout will take place in New Zealand.



So how much are these fellas getting paid?



According to promoter Frank Warren, Fury will receive a sweet stipend of nearly £1 million.

How much is that?

$1.2 Million USD | $1.8 Aussie dollars





How much is Fury's purse?



Not bad for a 22 year old who has had only 20 pro bouts and is untested against anyone in the top 40.

"Most important to us, however, was ensuring Hughie was in pole position for the fight and also negotiating a greater share of the spoils for him," promoter Frank Warren detailed in his recently-published article on BoxingScene.com.



"Mandatory matches are generally worked on a 75-25 basis, but Hughie will receive 40 per cent of the pot, so he will be well rewarded for his trip, pocketing around £1 Million."

"Nice work for a nice lad."



And nice negotiating by Team Fury.



If Warren's summation is accurate, and there's no reason to believe it isn't, Joseph Parker will pocket £2.5 Million.



... That's $3.1 Million USD and $4.06 Million Aussie dollars.



"He [Hughie Fury] is not one for talking to much or engaging in any shenanigans, he takes the sport very seriously and I am delighted to see him get this reward for his hard work," Warren added.



Welcome to big-time boxing, Hughie... You have a tough challenge in front of you.