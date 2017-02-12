Roy Jones Jr vs Gunn prediction: It'll be the legend's last fight

Will the great Roy Jones, Jr hang 'em up after Friday's fight with Bobby Gunn?

Some of us thought he'd retire in 2005 after losing three in a row, a knockout and decision verdict to Antonio Tarver and brutal knockout loss at the hands of Glen Johnson in between.



... But Jones fought on, defeating a past-his-prime Felix Trinidad and a few others before dropping a lopsided decision to Joe Calzaghe in 2008. Of course there was no shame in losing to Calzaghe who was a top 10 pound-for-pound fighter but Jones, the following year, would be stopped inside of a round by then IBO Cruiserweight Champion Danny Green.



Many were certain the legend would then retire after the Green embarrassment but RJ would fight again, subsequently dropping a decision to rival Bernard Hopkins before being KO'd in brutal fashion again, this time by then WBA Cruiserweight Champion Denis Lebedev in 2011.



Now, some fans were demanding that Roy retire while others insisted he'd already stayed in the game too long.



... But, nearly 6 years after the Lebedev loss, Roy Jones, Jr, now 48, continues.



Two years ago, Roy appeared to be angling for a shot at then WBO Cruiserweight Champion Marco Huck but both Jones and Huck would suffer KO losses in 2015, dashing prospects for a super showdown.



Why was Jones so intent on facing Huck?



....Green, Lebedev and Huck… Notice a trend?



Answer: A world title at cruiserweight.

A major world title in the 200 lb weight class has eluded RJ. He'd won major world titles at middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before skipping over cruiserweight to win the WBA Heavyweight title from John Ruiz in 2003. Following his title-taking tilt at heavyweight, Jones, then the consensus light heavyweight champion, went back down to the aforementioned division to defend his titles.

Roy Jones Jr has never won a recognized world cruiserweight title, and given the very fringe WBF Cruiserweight title will be contested in this week's bout with Gunn, it may be safe to assume Jones will retire should he defeat Gunn and claim the WBF strap.



His ardent supporters will contend he's won world titles in 5 weight classes and, regardless of what some think about the legitimacy of the WBF Cruiserweight title, all that matters is what Jones believes.



Jones vs Gunn prediction: Look for Roy Jones Jr to stop Bobby Gunn in the latter rounds to win the WBF title and finally ride off into the sunset as with a world title, albeit somewhat fringe, at cruiserweight.