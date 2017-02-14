Brook vs Spence odds: Tight enough?

So IBF Welterweight Champion Kell Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) will face red hot mandatory challenger Errol Spence (21-0, 18 KO’s) on May 20.

Brook's team had been angling for an all-U.K. high-stakes super showdown with fellow Brit Amir Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) but negotiations evaporated and Kell was faced with a big decision.

Should he relinguish his title and seek more lucrative fights against Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner or the winner of next's month's title unification bout between Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman, or accept a rather high-risk/low-reward showdown with Errol Spence.

Credit to Brook, he decided to fulfill his obligations as a world champion.





Brook vs Spence Odds

So what are oddmakers saying? As of February 14, early reports still have Brook a slight favorite.



Favorite: Brook 8/11

Underdog: Spence: 11/10



Bet365 and SKYBet have the champion as an 8/11 (or -138) favorite while Spence is slated as the 11/10 or +110 underdog.



Essentially, a $100 wager on Spence would yield a net return of $110 while a $138 bet on Spence would generate a $100 net.



Despite being knocked out several months ago by middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kell is still unbeaten as a welterweight and still considered by some as the division's best; belt-holder or not.|



... But Errol Spence is a lot better than 'good.' He might be the best welterweight in the world but is still somewhat of an unknown commodity to fight fans who aren't hardcore junkies while Brook, who is popular in his native UK, is still obscure to casual American fight fans.



Brook vs Spence won't get the buzz it deserves and, as a result, Kell's paycheck won't reflect the level of risk he's taking.

Kell Brook deserves high praise for accepting this assignment.