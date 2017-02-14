GGG vs Jacobs: Is Golovkin in trouble?

Written by Lee Cleveland at Feb 14, 2017 - 11:51PM ET in News
Consensus middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin will face Daniel Jacobs on March 18, and many are expecting the former to unleash another beating over a presumably over-matched opponent.

But the 29 year old Jacobs, owner of the WBA version of the title, is 32-1 with 29 KOs... Hence, his credentials aren't exactly chopped liver.

And keep in mind, this is the same fella who stopped Peter Quillin in the opening stanza. He's also the same young man who dispatched the slippery Sergio Mora, a fighter who's capable of making any elite pugilist look bad.

No, Daniel Jacobs doesn't have a big name but he's been doing some big things.

Does Jacobs represent GGG's biggest challenge to date?

Answer: Yes

The only other opponents with credentials comparable to Jacobs are Kell Brook and David Lemieux. The former, of course, is the current IBF welterweight champion who moved up two divisions to face GGG last fall.

And while Brook's resume entering the Golovkin showdown was every bit as impressive, if not more impressive, than Jacobs' is today, the fact remains - Kelly Brook was a welterweight fighting a middleweight.

David Lemieux, who was blasted by GGG in Fall 2015, harbored a knockout punch and was certainly a threat, but lacked the polish of Daniel Jacobs who boasts a strong amateur pedigree.

Moreover, at 6′0" and with a 73" reach, Daniel is certainly rangier than the aforementioned Lemieux and Golovkin himself.

Has GGG fought a real contender with those measurements?


“I do believe that I have the best assets,” Jacobs recently told BoxingScene.com.

“The only thing I believe he has over me might be power. But if he has A-plus power and I have a B-plus, I still can hurt you."

"I do think that, overall, offensively and defensively, I am the better fighter."

Gennady Golovkin is, without a doubt, the most fearsome, most destructive fighter since Mike Tyson in the latter's 20s but what sets the former apart from other champions is not his punching power. It's his incredible timing and sense of range, and ability to fight at angles.

---------------------------------------------------

GGG vs Jacobs
Date: March 18, 2017
Venue/Location: Madison Sqaure Garden, NYC
Broadcast: HBO (U.S.)

Division: Middleweight
Titles: IBF, WBA and WBC (Golovkin defending); WBA (Jacobs defending)
-----------------------------------------------------

So how will Jacobs deal with all of GGG's weapons?

"Being a guy who knows how to use my feet... being a guy who has speed and has that power to kind of stand my ground," the WBA Champ told BoxingScene.com.

"I believe I have all that it takes to slow his main attributes down."

"Everything inside me believes I have what it takes to be the best. This will be his real test in my opinion."

Daniel Jacobs facts & stats

  • Record: 32-1, 29 KO
  • Division: Middleweight
  • Title: WBA (Aug 2014 - Present)
  • BoxRec ranking: 2
  • KO Pct: 88
  • Age: 29 
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Height: 6'0"    
  • Reach:  73"
  • Win streak: 12 (all inside the distance)

Most impressive bouts

  • TKO 7 Sergio Moria - 2016
  • TKO 1 Peter Quillin - 2015
  • UD 12 Ishe Smith - 2009

Loss

  • TKO 5 by Dmitry Pirog - 2010

 Daniel Jacobs highlights




