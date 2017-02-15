Mayweather vs McGregor: Bad Moon Rising

Michael Jackson, Elvis and Tupac are all still alive. They seemed to know what a brilliant, although risky a career move their respective deaths could be.

Album sales skyrocket and suddenly, their music means so much more to so many. Thanks to iTunes, Apple must have been able to easily plate their headquarters a second time in a very fine coat of platinum.



As bad as 2016 was for us as music lovers with the passing of David Bowie, Prince, George Michael and others, some will do just about anything for a hit or a click. Of course, the three musical greats listed in the beginning of this paragraph are relaxing on a cloud in the afterlife, or so we hope.



Sportswriters can be just as shallow and opportunistic when it comes to breaking a story. Case in point could easily be February 14, 2017. Either boxing writers aplenty were feeling lonely on Valentine's Day or the iron had grown so cold since the retirement of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. that they just had to run at another story of a potential bout between he and Conor McGregor yet again.



Pavlov was right. Ring the bell, dangle the meat and watch the dog begin to salivate. It's all quite amusing, depending on who is asked. Never mind the potential price tag on a pay TV telecast of such curiosity. Just as soon as some sports outlets caught wind of a fight between Floyd and Conor, the internet was alight once again until as before, "Money May" himself was there to save the day and dispel the rumors.

"There seems to be several rumors floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn't been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters."







"I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know."

These were the words posted By Floyd (or at least one of his many representatives) today on his official Instagram account. You'd think that's would be enough because frankly, enough is enough.



Shouldn't this irk boxing fans as much as the followers of mixed martial arts? All due respect is given to the combatants who give up the countless hours and sacrifice some of the best years of their lives to earn a living as a professional fighter. Whether or not Floyd goes down in history as the best fighter of all time is up to debate, although Conor McGregor isn't even halfway though with trying to cement his legacy in UFC, or so it would seem. He's been able to become one of the most recognizable combat sport athletes on the planet because he's one to leave it all in the ring, or the octagon.



Nevertheless, experts and casual observers alike are quite sure what would happen if the two men ever met in a boxing setting. Likewise, we're aware of what to expect if legs could be used for more than just movement and arms could be used for more than simply punches and clinches.

Take just about any fighter in the comparable field in terms of weight classes in boxing to McGregor's welterweight limit of 154 pounds. Boxing has far too many poundage classifications and titles, but the aforementioned limit would fall in line as a junior middleweight.

The top names in the division would destroy McGregor. Canelo Alvarez, the Charlo brothers and Erislandy Lara would pick McGregor apart like a cold knife, as opposed to a hot one though butter.



It's an ugly truth and of course, the same could be said if just about any top ranked boxer jumped into the cage with an MMA fighter.

The magic is in the money, it seems.

Floyd's attested that on a few occasions, he's made it clear to McGregor's team that he wouldn't budge from less than nine figures while still awarding the Irishman's wallet with millions more than he's ever made. Bravo. Floyd can stay retired unless he returns to fight Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia or perhaps Kell Brook. Conor can stay in the pit of cage fighting and hopefully, this bad wish will die out quicker than new Coke did back in the mid 80's.



A bout such as this holds no significance. It's not comparable to the USA against the Soviets in hockey, Billie Jean King versus Bobby Riggs or Lakers/Celtics of 1985.



Fly away, nonsensical "Money vs Notorious" matchup. Fly, fly, fly.