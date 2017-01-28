Pacquiao vs Horn: Date and venue set

According to CourierMail.com, fight legend Manny Pacquiao will face Jeff Horn on April 23 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

It took a lot of negotiating but, apparently, the Queensland Government, Brisbane City Council and Suncorp Stadium have hammered out the most challenging details.



Pacquiao vs Horn

Date: April 23, 2017

Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Broadcast: TBD

Division: Welterweight

Title: WBO

Champion: Manny Pacquiao



Promoters from both sides are expected to make it official in the coming days.

In winning the right to host this fight, Brisbane weathered strong competition from neighboring Melbourne as well as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Jeff Horn against Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium can showcase Brisbane to the world," Dean Lonergan, head of Duco Promotions, recently told FightNews.com. "It is a truly global sporting contest pitting one of the greatest boxers in history against a young clean-cut Queensland kid who is a qualified schoolteacher and a great role model for all young Australians."

Moreover, government officials in Brisbane are optimistic the fight will bring added revenue to the Queensland region and help put Brisbane on the global map.

Suncorp Stadium

Owned by the Government of Queensland, the relatively brand new Suncorp Stadium opened in 2014 and has a capacity of 52,000. A multi-purpose stadium, it is located in Brisbane and better known locally as a rugby league venue.



Can Pacquiao vs Horn sell out the complex? And will it be the most high-profile boxing event in Australian history?



If promoted well, it could be the most significant fight in modern-day Aussie history, and the most lucrative Aussie bout ever.



Bottomline: How much excitment will an all-time great fighter and legendary athlete generate in Brisbane?

